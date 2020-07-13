Rev. John C. Muller Sr. GILBERT - Rev. John C. Muller, Sr., 77, of 422 Tom Drafts Circle, Gilbert, SC 29054, left this world for Heaven on Thursday, July 10, 2020. He was born on May 26, 1943, in Ehrhardt, SC, to the late Francis Geiger Muller and the late Sadie Priester Muller. Rev. Muller married his one true love, Roma Deloris DeLoach Muller, on December 27, 1963, almost fifty-seven years ago. Rev. Muller graduated from Bells High School in 1961, and served in the United States Air Force from 1962 until 1968. He continued his education at Western Oklahoma State College, Altus, Oklahoma, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Illinois, and Southeastern Seminary. Rev. Muller served as Pastor of Zion Baptist Church, Walterboro, SC, from 1974-1979; First Calvary Baptist Church, Leesville, SC, from 1979-2006; and Pastor of Dutch Fork Baptist Church, Ballentine, SC, from 2009-2017. He also served as Leadership Development Director for the Lexington Baptist Association from 2006-2010, and has served from 2007 to the present as Director of Missions (Associational Missionary) for the churches of the Edisto Baptist Association. Rev. Muller was a current group leader and past State President of the South Carolina Baptist Convention Directors of Mission. Rev. Muller was an active member of the Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperative Operation Round Up Board, past officer and current member of the Gilbert Ruritan Club, currently serves as Chaplain for the Gilbert American Legion Post 142, and also served as a past officer and member of the Gilbert Community Club. He was a member and past Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, Greenwood, SC. Rev. Muller's first love was his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ shown by over 46 years in active ministry. This was followed immediately in his heart by his love for his wife, children, grandchildren, his family, and many, many friends. Having grown up on a farm in the SC Lowcountry, a love was cultivated in his heart for collecting and driving antique Farmall and International Harvester tractors which continued throughout his life ashe shared this love with his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the Palmetto Tractor Club and the Aiken Antique Power Association. Planting a garden, hunting and listening to and singing Southern Gospel Music were also favorite hobbies he enjoyed but his favorite past time was reading and growing in God's Word. In addition to his wife, Rev. Mullerleaves to cherish his memory: two children, Dr. Joni Christina (Timothy) Rabon, Gilbert, SC; Rev. John C. (Ashley) Muller, Raleigh, NC; four grandchildren, Annie SophiaRabon, Asher Lee Rabon, Archer Lee Rabon, and Conrad Declan Muller; and sister, Sadie Frances (Marshall) Murdaugh, Smoaks, SC. The family requests that memorials be made to: Edisto Baptist Association, c/o Mr. Jon W. Smith, PO Box 471, Salley, SC 29137 and/or the Connie Maxwell Children's Home,810 Maxwell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646. A home going celebration of Rev. Muller's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at First Calvary Baptist Church, 2320 Cedar Grove Road, Leesville, SC 29070.An extended visitation will be held 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday July 13, 2020 at First Calvary Baptist Church. Due to current health restrictions, visitation masks and hand sanitizer will be provided and social distancing will be observed at both the visitation and the service. Graveside service will follow in the First Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Batesburg-Leesville, SC is in charge of the arrangements.



