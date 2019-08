John Carl Butler LEXINGTON John Carl Butler, 60, was born January 20, 1959 in Greenfield, IN and passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was a son of John Carl and Terry Plummer Butler. Mr. Butler was a member of Pisgah Lutheran Church and served on the church finance council. He was CFO for Lexington County School District One where he worked for 32 years. He was a graduate of USC and loved his family and wife, Jenny, of 32 years. Mr. Butler is survived by his wife, Virginia "Jenny" Trapp Butler; son, John "J.C." Butler III of Aiken; daughter, Virginia "Jenna" Butler of Lexington; his beloved in-laws and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Terry Lee Butler. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Pisgah Lutheran Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Memorials may be made to Pisgah Lutheran Church Vision Fund, 1350 Pisgah Church Rd., Lexington, SC 29072. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net