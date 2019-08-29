John Carl Butler LEXINGTON John Carl Butler, 60, was born January 20, 1959 in Greenfield, IN and passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was a son of John Carl and Terry Plummer Butler. Mr. Butler was a member of Pisgah Lutheran Church and served on the church finance council. He was CFO for Lexington County School District One where he worked for 32 years. He was a graduate of USC and loved his family and wife, Jenny, of 32 years. Mr. Butler is survived by his wife, Virginia "Jenny" Trapp Butler; son, John "J.C." Butler III of Aiken; daughter, Virginia "Jenna" Butler of Lexington; his beloved in-laws and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Terry Lee Butler. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Pisgah Lutheran Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Memorials may be made to Pisgah Lutheran Church Vision Fund, 1350 Pisgah Church Rd., Lexington, SC 29072. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Aug. 29, 2019