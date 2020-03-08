John Detwiler DURHAM - John Christopher Detwiler, 83, died on February 25, 2020 in Durham, NC. He is survived by his wife, LessieLide Detwiler, daughters Laura Detwiler Stratton (Joe) and Jennifer Detwiler; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Juliana Sutton (Jack) ofGlen Allen, VA; brother-in-law, William M. Lide Jr (Barry) of Irmo, SC and many beloved nieces and nephews. John and Lessie were married for 62 years. John grew upin Columbia, SC and graduated from Dreher High School and Wofford College.John also received a Bachelor of Divinity degree from Union Theological Seminary in New York City and a Master of Theology Degree from Duke University Divinity School in Durham, NC.John worked as a Chaplain and Marriage & Family Counselor at Duke Medical Center. He was a lifelong member of Shandon United Methodist Church in Columbia, SC. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday March 14, 2020in the Upper School Meeting Hall at Carolina Friends School, 4809 Friends School Road, Durham, NC 27705. Memorial Contributions may be made to Carolina Friends School or Duke HomeCare & Hospice (Hospice Program), Office of Development, 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704. The Detwiler family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.
Published in The State on Mar. 8, 2020