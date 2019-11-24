John C. Yost Jr. AMARILLO, TX - John C. Yost Jr., 76, of Amarillo, TX passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. with Jeff Keele of The Church of Christ at The Colonies officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Yost Sr. and Carolyn Yost; and a brother, Gary Yost. John is survived by his wife, Cynthia Yost; his daughter, Kira Dunavin and husband Billy, of Amarillo, TX; his son, John Yost III and wife Sarah, of San Jose, CA; and his grandchildren, Will, Lane, Madeline, and John IV. He is also survived by his sister, Sandy Brockington and husband Bill, of Westminster, SC, and a cousin, Fredreka Lucero and husband Mark, of Albuquerque, NM. See the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 24, 2019