John "Jack" Collins Dunlap, MD COLUMBIA - John "Jack" Collins Dunlap, MD, 86, of Columbia died Sunday, December 8, 2019. The service to celebrate his life will be held 11:30 o'clock, Saturday, December 14th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, with The Reverend Jill Zook-Jones officiating. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home. The family requests no flowers; instead, please consider making a donation to a cause that was close to Jack's heart, St. Michael and All Angels' Episcopal Church, 6408 Bridgewood Road, Columbia, SC 29206 or a charity closest to your heart. A kind man, he would have us love one another. And in a moment of quiet reflection, consider raising a glass of a fine cabernet in his memory. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 11, 2019