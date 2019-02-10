John Corder ELGIN Graveside service for Henry Thomas "John" Corder, Jr., 65, will be held on Monday at 4:00 p.m. in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Hoke Robinson will officiate. Memorials may be made to Lugoff Faith Church of The Nazarene. John passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, February 8, 2019. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Henry Thomas Corder Sr. and Juanita Wingard Corder. He was devoted a husband, father and PaPa. He was a contractor and loved carpentry work. He enjoyed fishing, watching NASCAR and football. Surviving are his wife, Christy Corder; children, John Dwayne "Cotton" Corder (Stacey), Melissa "Missy" Corder, Bradley Corder and Caitlan Rabon; and numerous, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Feb. 10, 2019