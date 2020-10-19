1/
John Crawford
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Robert Crawford
September 29, 1946 - October 16, 2020
Saluda, South Carolina - John Robert Crawford, 74, husband of Vicky Moyer Crawford, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020.
Born in Saluda County on September 29, 1946, he was the son of Ms. Zell Crawford McCarty and the late Herman Crawford. He was a graduate of Saluda High School and Clemson University with a Bachelor's and Master's degrees. A retired teacher, coach, and administrator, he began his teaching and coaching career at W. Wyman King Academy. At Saluda High School John was a teacher, coached football and girls basketball and an administrator. He retired from Lexington District 1 where he was a teacher and an administrator. He was a member of the 122nd Engineer Battalion D Company SCARNG during the 70s.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home, are his mother, and sons, Brandon Crawford (Meredith) of Saluda, Robert Lee Crawford (Sherry) of Ninety Six, stepsons Bill Hensley of Greenwood, Curt Hensley of Greenwood and a brother, Von Crawford (Tangy) of Saluda. Grandchildren, Tucker Crawford of Saluda, and Addison Crawford of Ninety Six.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Zoar United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Hillary Taylor and Rev. Burton Campbell officiating. Due to Covid-19 please practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to Zoar United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Janet Sample, 1237 Yarborough Rd., Saluda, SC 29138.
Please share your memories and condolences online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Zoar United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ramey Funeral Home
202 North Rudolph St.
Saluda, SC 29138
864-445-2366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved