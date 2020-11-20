John Kenneth Cresswell
July 20, 1952 - November 18, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - John Kenneth Cresswell, 68, of Columbia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 18, 2020. John is survived by his wife, Sheri Cresswell; and three sons, Jacob, Luke, and Caleb. He is also survived by his brother, David (Grace); and his sister, Ruth (Warren); and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Ken and Doris.
John grew up in Hanahan, SC outside of Charleston. He served in the Air Force Reserves for many years during the 1970s. He graduated from Georgia Southern University and worked at SC DHEC for over 40 years. John loved being with his family the most, especially his three boys. He was also very involved in his church and sang in the choir. John loved to serve others especially on Mission Trips to different parts of the southeast and to Nicaragua. Above all, John loved Jesus.
The funeral service for Mr. Cresswell will be held 11 o'clock, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Rd. Ext., Columbia. The visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:00 o'clock. Burial will follow in Riverview Memorial Park, Charleston, SC.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com