Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Funeral service 11:00 AM Lexington Baptist Church Interment Following Services Lexington Memorial Cemetery

John W. Daugherty LEXINGTON John W. Daugherty, 89, was born July 22, 1930 in Johnson City, Tennessee, and passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his home in Lexington, SC. He was the first of five children born to the late John Lester Daugherty and Thelma Grace Williams Daugherty. He was a sports enthusiast, building his own fishing boat as a teenager, and excelled at baseball and basketball. After graduating in 1949 from Holston Valley High School in Bristol, Tennessee, he began working in the stockroom of the F.W. Woolworth store in Bristol and was soon recruited for their Management Training Program. Transferred to Columbia, SC as Assistant Manager at Woolworth's, he met the love of his life, Cleo Crumpton, who was Bookkeeper and Office Manager at the store. They were married after his Army Basic Training, just before he departed for duty in Korea in January 1952. During his Army service, he rose to the rank of Sergeant First Class. Although offered a commission on the battlefield, he longed to return home, and resumed his career with the Woolworth company upon completing his Army service. With the Woolworth company, promotion typically meant a relocation, resulting in living in 10 cities in 6 states, eventually rising to the rank of Buyer in the Executive Offices in the Woolworth Building in New York. He was known for his love of storytelling, true to his Irish heritage. Mr. Daugherty was an active member of the Lexington Baptist Church for over 30 years. He served Baptist churches in their various cities as a teacher, bus driver, in construction, and as a Deacon. Mr. Daugherty is survived by his wife of 68 years, Cleo Crumpton Daugherty; sister, Cora Penley (James Earl); daughter, Dr. Janice Daugherty Rawl (Dr. Richard); grandchildren, Dr. Rebecca Rawl (Dr. Kumar Mohindroo, Jr.), David Christopher Rawl and Martha Grace Rawl; great-grandchildren, Olivia Mohindroo, Thomas Rawl, Owen Mohindroo, and Carter Rawl, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Roscoe Lester Daugherty and sisters, Gwendolyn Necessary and Arlene Smeltzer. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Lexington Baptist Church with interment to follow in Lexington Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Christ Central Ministries, 1711 Pendleton St., Columbia, SC 29201, designated to Central Midlands Transitional Retreat Housing for Veterans, or to Lexington Baptist Church with the above designation. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

