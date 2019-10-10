Guest Book View Sign Service Information Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home 318 E. Main St. Chesterfield , SC 29709 (843)-623-2449 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home 318 E. Main St. Chesterfield , SC 29709 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home 318 E. Main St. Chesterfield , SC 29709 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John David Wallace COLUMBIA - Mr. John David Wallace, 51, of Columbia SC went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 7, 2019 as a result of a truck/train accident in Summerville, SC. Funeral Services will be 4:00 PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 from the Chapel of Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home (318 E. Main Street, Chesterfield, SC) by Rev. Donald Wallace, Sr. and Rev. Dennis Wallace with burial to follow in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery (3664 Wire 1 Road, Cheraw, SC). The family will greet friends from 2:00 4:00 PM Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home and other times at the family's home (2608 Wire 1 Road, Cheraw, SC). Mr. Wallace was born in Cheraw, SC on June 8, 1968, the middle son of Rev. Dennis and Gennie Williams Wallace of Irmo/Cheraw, SC. John graduated from Irmo High School in 1986. He attended North Greenville University, Midlands Tech and graduated from the University of South Carolina in Columbia with a Bachelor of Marketing degree in 1990. He worked in retail sales for 20 years as a salesman and manager. He then went back to school and got his CDL license in 2010 and became a truck driver. He was a very conscientious truck driver with an excellent driving record. He currently worked for Ryder Transportation in Columbia. He loved Jesus, shared the gospel of Christ with many people, and was a charter member of Gateway Baptist Church in Irmo. He was a loving, humble big man with a very big heart who truly cared for others and wanted everyone to be his friend. He was predeceased by his grandparents Boyd and Grace Collins Wallace, and Jimmie and Ella Jane Williams. He is survived by his wife Deborah Williams Wallace of the home, his parents Rev. Dennis and Gennie Wallace of Irmo/Cheraw, his brothers Billy (Crystal) Wallace of Lexington, SC and Nathan (Anne) Wallace of Mt. Gilead NC/Cheraw, his nephews Tyler Wallace of Cheraw, Jeremy (Lauren) Wallace of Lexington SC and Trent Wallace of Lexington SC, his nieces Emily Wallace of Albemarle NC and Olivia Wallace of Mt. Gilead NC/Cheraw, his uncle Rev. Donald (Mary) Wallace Sr. of Chesterfield, his aunts Sue (Billy) Driggers of Effingham, SC, Jeanette (Andy) Linton of Cheraw, Carolyn Boone of Chesterfield and Bonnie Moore of Ruby, his mother-in-law Norma Meetze of Columbia, his step-children Chris (Lisa) Williams of Charlotte NC, Melissa (Mike) Nesbitt of Columbia and Casey (Dr. Jennifer) Williams of Lexington SC, his step-grandchildren Logan and Reese Williams of Charlotte NC, Madison Nesbitt of Columbia and Ronan Williams of Lexington SC, several great uncles, great aunts and cousins. Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, c/o Arlene Hancock, 1680 Sam Jones Rd, Patrick SC or Gateway Baptist Church, 1651 Dutch Fork Rd, Irmo, SC. Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home (

