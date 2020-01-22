Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John David Wertz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John David Wertz COLUMBIA - Mr. John David Wertz of Columbia, SC, passed away on January 16, 2020, after a long illness. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Annie Mae Conwill Wertz and John D. Wertz of Saluda, SC, and two of his sisters, Kathryn Wertz Parks, of Edgefield, SC, and Patsy Ann Wertz of Columbia, SC. He is survived by a sister, Mary Wertz Sauer, of Ridgeland, SC; two nephews: Conwill (Rose) Parks of Johnston and Nevin (Susan) Sauer of Ridgeland, SC; his niece, Eve Bryan of Hilton Head; as well as 3 great nieces and their children. Mr. Wertz was born in Saluda, South Carolina and graduated from Saluda High School before attending Clemson University. After having graduated from Clemson University in 1953, he taught English at various junior high schools in both Lexington and Richland Counties. He later earned his master's degree at USC. He was a member of the Clemson University Alumni Association and avid IPTAY supporter. In 2010 his grateful students from Keenan Junior High School that he taught from 1964-1966 honored him on his 80th birthday with a surprise party. They presented him with a special plaque that read "He taught us more than he will ever know, and he taught us the 25 comma rules." Mr. Wertz served two years active duty in the Army and was in the Army Reserves for 20 years, retiring with the rank of Lt. Colonel. He was a member of the Ebenezer Lutheran Church for 45 years and a member of the Chancel Choir. He was a founding member of Patrons and Friends of the Arts at Ebenezer as well as a supporter of the Association of Lutheran Church Musicians. He also delivered for Meals on Wheels. Mr. Wertz was always an avid gardener and after retirement he became an active member in the SC Bonsai Society. He had over 50 Bonsai plants in his collection. In addition to gardening, he also had a passion for classical and cathedral music as well as an interest in architecture. A special thank you to caregivers Diana Millner, Tamika Best, Tonya Hackler, Gwendolyn Montgomery and Keasha Brown. A very special thanks to longtime friends, Linda Davis, Dr. Howard Hill and Dr. Richard Sribnick. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1PM at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 1301 Richland Street, Columbia, SC, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the Stone of Help Fund, Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 1301 Richland Street, Columbia, SC 29201.

Published in The State on Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close