John Washington Davis COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. John Washington Davis, Retired U.S. Army, will be held Tuesday, 12:00 noon at the Greenview First Baptist Church, with burial in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. A Visitation will be held this evening from 6:00 -7:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are his wife Lorraine Middleton Davis, Son Maurice (Natalie) Davis, Daughters Jocelyn Davis, and Brigette (E. Andrew) Brown, one sister Gwendolyn D. Kennedy, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Feb. 11, 2019