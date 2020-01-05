John Gary Davis, Jr. WEST COLUMBIA John Gary Davis, Jr. passed away on December 30, 2019. Born on August 31, 1936 to John G. Davis, Sr. and Pearl K. Davis, John grew up in Allendale, SC. After graduating from Palmer Chiropractic College, he married Barbara W. Davis (Jean) and moved to Florence, SC, where he owned Davis Chiropractic Clinic for 35 years. His hard work and passion to help others served many throughout his career. John had a love for fishing, yard work, home projects and playing/watching sports with his daughter, Pam. John spent his retirement years in West Columbia, South Carolina. Surviving is his wife, Barbara W. Davis; daughter, Pam Davis (Robin); and grandson, Zachary Davis. A private family service was held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Southland Memorial Gardens in West Columbia, SC. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Jan. 5, 2020