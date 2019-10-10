John Davis Bowman Jr.

Guest Book
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow...."
    - Chiquita Bennett
Service Information
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC
29201
(803)-771-7799
Wake
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
1800 Germany Street
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens
Obituary
John Davis Bowman, Jr. COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. John Davis "Bruiser" Bowman, Jr. will be held Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the Union Baptist Church, 1800 Germany Street, with burial in the Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. Wake services will be held Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: his wife, Belinda Murray Bowman; sons, Julian (Anna) Bowman and Marcus (Rhea) Bowman; sister, LaTanya (Scottie) Benjamin; two brothers, J. Michael (Sara) Bowman and Bernard (Celestine) McIntosh; two grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Oct. 10, 2019
