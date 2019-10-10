John Davis Bowman, Jr. COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. John Davis "Bruiser" Bowman, Jr. will be held Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the Union Baptist Church, 1800 Germany Street, with burial in the Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. Wake services will be held Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: his wife, Belinda Murray Bowman; sons, Julian (Anna) Bowman and Marcus (Rhea) Bowman; sister, LaTanya (Scottie) Benjamin; two brothers, J. Michael (Sara) Bowman and Bernard (Celestine) McIntosh; two grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Oct. 10, 2019