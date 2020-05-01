John Dean Guy COLUMBIA - The private graveside service for John D. Guy, 85, US Army Retired will be held Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Mr. Andy Stokes will officiate. John was born on May 31, 1934, in Seneca, SC, and passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was the son of the late Walter Lee Buy and Sally Mae Clayton Guy. In 1961, while stationed at Ft. Jackson, he met and married Sarah Brown Downs and two little children, Connie and Rusty. He instantly became a proud loving father. John arrived home from Vietnam on Saturday, May 1, 1971, and immediately rushed to the Baptist Hospital to see his firstborn grandson, Marty. On February 1, 1977, he became a grandfather, to his namesake, Guy. And again, on March 2, 1980, he welcomed his 3rd grandson, David. In the '80s his son, Rusty, gave him the first granddaughter, Meggan, and grandsons, Justin, Mathew, and later, Andrew. He was a doting grandfather and adored his grandchildren. Mr. Guy proudly served his country in the US Army for 20 years, 6 months, and 26 days. The commendations he was awarded include, National Defense Service Medal; Army Commendation Medal; Bronze Star Medal; Good Conduct Medal (6th AWD); Vietnam Campaign Medal w/DVC 60; Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm; Combat Infantryman Badge; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Vietnam). After his retirement on May 1, 1976, from the US Army, (grandson Marty White's 5th Birthday) John went to work for Westington House Nuclear Fuel and retired after 18 years of service. John and his late wife, Sarah, were members of Park Street Baptist Church. Surviving are his daughter, Connie Downs White (Gary) of Columbia; brother, Joe Guy (Faye) of Seneca; grandsons, Marty White (John), Guy White (Kara), and David White (Nikki); granddaughter, Meggan Arnold (Johnathan); grandsons, Justin Ruffin (Alma), Mathew (Adrianna), and Andrews Downs; great-grandsons, Zachary White, and Braydon Cooper, Ethan, and Nathan Arnold, and J.T. and Jackson Ruffin and Liam Downs: great-granddaughters; Ava, Nora, and Lily Downs, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Sarah Brown Guy; son, Claude J. "Rusty" Downs; numerous brothers and sisters, as well as his late parents. Memorials in Mr. Guy's honor may be made to Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, 500 Wildlife Pkwy., Columbia, SC 29210. Or to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on May 1, 2020.