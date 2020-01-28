Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Service 1:00 PM Camden 1st United Methodist Church 704 West Dekalb Street Camden , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John E. Johnson COLUMBIA - Reverend John E. Johnson was born on May 26, 1918 in Camden SC to the late Harry and Pauline Johnson. He departed this earthly life on January 23, 2020. Reverend Johnson attended public schools in Camden, SC and continued his education at Clinton Jr. College, Rock Hill SC, New York University, NY, The American Bible College, NY and The School of Religion, New York, NY. Reverend Johnson was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1941 and served in World War II. During his service he spent time in Central Europe, Northern France and Rhineland he received the America Defense Service Medal, Asiatic Pacific Service Medal, European-African Middle Eastern Service Medal, Good Conduct Metal, Philippines Liberation Ribbon, and World War II Victory Medal before his honorable discharge. He later worked for the New City Central Railroad. God called him to preach in 1949 and he was ordained by the Empire State Baptist Association and pastored at Gethsemane Baptist Church in New York. He relocated back to Camden in 1971 and joined Edwards Chapel A.M.E Zion Church. He went on to pastor at Edwards Chapel, Pleasant Grove II, Beaver Creek, Good Hope, Zion Hill, Beatty's Chapel, Chestnut Ridge and retired from preaching while pastoring at Mt. Vernon A.M.E. He became a Mason in 1951 and is a Thirty Second Degree Mason and served at the State Grand Master of the United Sons of Abraham and Daughters of Jerusalem and was a member of Richmond Lodge #152, Bethune, SC. The homegoing service for Reverend John E. Johnson will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 1:00 PM at Camden 1st United Methodist Church, 704 West Dekalb Street, Camden, SC with burial in Cedar Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

