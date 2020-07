Or Copy this URL to Share

John E. Moore COLUMBIA - John E. Moore, 76, was called home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital. Graveside Services will be held today, July 29, 2020 at Sharpe Cemetery, Montgomery, AL. Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Audrey Daniels-Moore, four children, five grandchildren and other loving relatives and friends. Ross Clayton Funeral Home, Montgomery, AL is in charge.



