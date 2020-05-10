John E. Sipes ST. MATTHEWS-John E. Sipes, 75, of St. Matthews, went home to be with the Lord on May 3, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Columbia, SC on Oct. 17, 1944, a son of the late Herman Sipes and Vernetta Sipes Higgins. He was a graduate of Eau Claire High School. He was a member of the SC Air National Guard and retired from Delta Airlines. John attended Gethsemane Baptist Church where he served as deacon. John had a servant's heart and gave freely of his time and talents to anyone in need. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Cupstid Sipes; his children, Kevin Sipes, Allison (Jimbo) Durham and Bryan Sipes; grandchildren, Tiffany and Bailey Sipes; his sister, Linda Cornwell; brothers, Derrell (Jan) Sipes, Dwight (Gayle) Sipes, Ricky (Cheryl) Sipes and Jimmy Sipes. See Culler-MCalhaney Funeral Home for more information.



