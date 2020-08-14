1/2
John Edward Byrd
John Edward Byrd COLUMBIA - Mr. John Edward Byrd passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in loving company at his daughter's home in Chapin, SC. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Born in Blythewood, he was a son of the late Joseph Carl and Lenora Ruth Byrd. He was an avid sports fan who followed college football and NASCAR for much of his life. He lived an adventure-filled life driving motorcycles, taking road trips, fishing, cooking for his family, and made many memories with his family and friends. Among his many talents was welding, which he enjoyed for most of his life and made many items for his family and friends that are still in use to this day. He retired from the South Carolina Department of Transportation and continued working as a truck driver, which was one of his passions. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Bleeka, who passed away March 15, 2016. Surviving John are his daughters, Melissa Fleming (Buddy), Wendy Sanders (Dave); grandchildren, Sarah Phelps (Nat), Matthew Fleming (Rebecca), Jessica Fleming (Rashad); great-grandchildren, Ariah Pauling, Amiyah Pauling, Jackson Fleming, and Forrest Phelps. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

Published in The State on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
02:00 - 02:45 PM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
AUG
16
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
7600 WOODROW ST
Irmo, SC 29063
8037322211
