John Edward "Eddie" Hill ELGIN John Edward "Eddie" Hill, 73, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on Friday, June 19, 2020. Born on December 10, 1946, in Newberry, SC, to Walter Hill and Helen Inez Chastain, he was an active member of the Acacia Masonic Lodge where he served twice as Worshipful Master. Mr. Hill was initiated into the Masons (Springdale Lodge #412) on October 14, 1977; passed to second degree on November 18, 1977; and raised to the third degree on December 27, 1977. He was a 40-year Mason. Mr. Hill was retired from the University of South Carolina Warehouse, and attended Harmony Baptist Church in Elgin. He was an advocate for promoting higher education among family and those with whom he worked at USC. He enjoyed cooking for others and the fellowship that provided. Mr. Hill was a history buff and was always willing to lend a hand. He always had a dry sense of humor and enjoyed telling stories and jokes to those he met. He adored his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. Surviving are his daughter, Cindy Watson; grandson, Andrew Watson and his wife Courtney; granddaughter, Ashley Watson; great-granddaughters, Eliza and Margot Watson; sisters, Ruth Church and Karen O'Neal and their husbands, Jack and Danny; son-in-law, Robert Watson; and, numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his twin sons, Ron Hill and Jon Hill, and by his sister, Phyllis Dowd and brothers, David and Everette Hill. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no formal memorial service. Memorials can be made to Harmony Baptist Church at 998 Tookie Doo Ln, Elgin, SC 29045 or the Acacia Masonic Lodge at 1518 Hampton St, Columbia, SC 29201. https://southcarolinacremation.com/
Published in The State on Jun. 21, 2020.