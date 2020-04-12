John Edward Jashinsky WEST COLUMBIA - John Edward Jashinsky, 90, went home to be with our Lord peacefully and without reservation on the morning of April 9, 2020. He leaves behind a loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Ollie, as well as sons Ed (Cathy), Jay (Lisa) and daughter Gerri. He had 5 grandchildren; John, Simms, Lauren, Erin and Griffyn as well as 6 great-grandchildren; (Layla Grace, Weston, Jackson, Brayden, Mary Kate, and Emily) that were all very special to him. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. He served in the 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper and retired from the US Post Office. Memorials may be sent to Northside Baptist Church, Lexington S.C. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Apr. 12, 2020