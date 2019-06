John Wayne Epting NEWBERRY - John Wayne Epting, 78, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Newberry County Memorial Hospital. Born on November 21, 1940 in Georgetown, he was a son of the late John Drayton and Verdie Harrelson Epting. Mr. Epting was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a graduate of Newberry College and received a master's degree from the University of South Carolina. He was a retired teacher, having taught at Newberry High School and the Newberry County Career Center. He was a member of Silverstreet Lutheran Church where he was a former member of the church council, Sunday School teacher, and the church choir. He was an umpire in Newberry County for a number of years. He enjoyed playing cards, working in his garden, and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Amelia Anne "Susie" Pfeiffer Epting; daughters, Stacy (David) Guy of Kinards, Heather (Michael) Berry of Pomaria, and Holly (Ralph) Hill of Irmo; a brother, Edwin Epting of Newberry; grandchildren, Jimmy Berry, John Berry, Riley Guy, Bryce Hill, and Brady Hill. He was predeceased by a sister, Joan Beck. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Silverstreet Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Silverstreet Lutheran Church, 120 Long Street, Silverstreet, SC 29145 or to the Georgia Transplant Foundation, 2201 Macy Drive, Roswell, GA 30076. www.mcswainevans.com