John Wayne Epting NEWBERRY - John Wayne Epting, 78, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Newberry County Memorial Hospital. Born on November 21, 1940 in Georgetown, he was a son of the late John Drayton and Verdie Harrelson Epting. Mr. Epting was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a graduate of Newberry College and received a master's degree from the University of South Carolina. He was a retired teacher, having taught at Newberry High School and the Newberry County Career Center. He was a member of Silverstreet Lutheran Church where he was a former member of the church council, Sunday School teacher, and the church choir. He was an umpire in Newberry County for a number of years. He enjoyed playing cards, working in his garden, and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Amelia Anne "Susie" Pfeiffer Epting; daughters, Stacy (David) Guy of Kinards, Heather (Michael) Berry of Pomaria, and Holly (Ralph) Hill of Irmo; a brother, Edwin Epting of Newberry; grandchildren, Jimmy Berry, John Berry, Riley Guy, Bryce Hill, and Brady Hill. He was predeceased by a sister, Joan Beck. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Silverstreet Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Silverstreet Lutheran Church, 120 Long Street, Silverstreet, SC 29145 or to the Georgia Transplant Foundation, 2201 Macy Drive, Roswell, GA 30076. www.mcswainevans.com
Published in The State on June 23, 2019