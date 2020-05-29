John Evans Preacher Jr.
John Evans Preacher Jr. COLUMBIA - Reverend John Evans Preacher Jr, was the third child and only son born to Mr. and Mrs. John Preacher Sr. of Bamberg, South Carolina and widower of Mrs. Modestine Franklin Preacher. Reverend Preacher departed this life on Monday, May 25, 2020, in Columbia, South Carolina. Reverend Preacher grew up in the city of Bamberg, South Carolina where he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior at an early age. He was baptized at Honey Ford Baptist Church, located in Denmark. He attended public schools and graduated from Richard Carroll Memorial High School. He matriculated to Morris College, South Carolina State University, The University of South Carolina, and (ITC) Interdenominational Theological Center. Rev. Preacher's 47 years in ministry included tenures at Lockhart MBC, Bethlehem BC, Second Union BC, McBranch BC, and Greater Carolina BC, and First Calvary. Reverend Preacher was a Beloved and Distinguished high school and college educator. He was a professor at both Benedict College and Allen University. He leaves to mourn and cherish precious memories his loving and devoted children, Antony Preacher and Chanda Mirette (Edward) Hill; four grandchildren, Antony Preacher II, Xavier T. Preacher, Justice J. Hill, and Autumn-Grace Modest Hill; great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The Homegoing service for Reverend Preacher will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 2:30 PM at First Calvary Baptist Church, 1401 Pine Street with burial in Honey Ford Cemetery, 982 Honey Ford Road, Denmark, SC. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.

Published in The State on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Service
02:30 PM
First Calvary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
803-254-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
