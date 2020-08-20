1/
John Francis Zeedick
John Francis Zeedick, MD KERSHAW - John Francis Zeedick, MD, Kershaw, SC. A graveside service for John Francis Zeedick, 92, of Kershaw, SC, will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Father John Zimmerman will officiate. Memorials may be sent to the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Building Fund, 1709 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020. John died Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on February 21, 1928, he was the son of the late Peter Ivan and Annette Evers Zeedick. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science from the University of Pittsburgh in 1950. He pursued his Medical Degree from the University of Pittsburgh where he graduated in 1954. He completed an anesthesiology residency at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from 1955-1957. Dr. Zeedick served in the US Army from 1955-1958 where he served as consultant in Anesthesiology to the Surgeon and achieved the ranking of Captain. He had a vast medical career as a Director of Anesthesia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. During the span of his 43 year medical career, Dr. Zeedick was awarded many honors including the Bernard A Goodman Award and the American Medical Association Physician Recognition Award. Dr. Zeedick also fulfilled many academic appointments throughout his career as well. He was an instructor of Anesthesiology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Duquesne University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and West Virginia University. Dr. Zeedick contributed to many recognized publications throughout his medical career including the American Journal of Medical Science. He was recognized as a reputable anesthesiologist as he presented at many conferences throughout the world including Japan and North America. Dr. Zeedick was an expert in the field of anesthesiology. By utilizing innovative techniques to assist with patient care, he invented several instruments including a flammability meter for measuring flammable vapors when in the operating room. John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Conelia Williams Zeedick; daughter, Laura Zeedick Makey, of Smithfield, NC; son, John Michael Zeedick, of Kershaw, SC; grandchildren, Ashton, Andrew and Anna Makey; and niece, Cynthia Fuselier. John was predeceased by his 2 sisters, Madeliene Sarver and Mary Maranich. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Zeedick family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.

Published in The State on Aug. 20, 2020.
