Service Information
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA
31406
(912)-352-7200
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church
Skidaway Island, GA
Obituary
John Franklin Gillespie COLUMBIA - John Franklin Gillespie, formerly of Columbia, died November 1, 2019. John moved his family to Columbia in 1969, where he become part owner and sales manager for Turner-Coleman Equipment Company. A memorial service and reception will be Saturday, November 9, at 11:30 am at Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church in Savannah. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that remembrances be made to Renaissance Presbyterian Church "Gillespie Memorial Fund" PO Box 3207, Chattanooga, TN 37404. Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, of Savannah is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State on Nov. 8, 2019
