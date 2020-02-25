John G. Edrington, III LEXINGTON John Edrington, 69, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. He retired as the Chief Agent for Eastern Airlines and then went on to retire as a Battalion Chief with the Lexington County Fire Service. John is survived by his wife, Frances Sweat Edrington, two daughters, and five grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel with Funeral service at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020. Interment will follow funeral service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Columbia, SC. For full obituary, please visit the funeral home website. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Feb. 25, 2020