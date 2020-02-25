John G. Edrington III

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
Service Information
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC
29072
(803)-359-6118
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

John G. Edrington, III LEXINGTON John Edrington, 69, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. He retired as the Chief Agent for Eastern Airlines and then went on to retire as a Battalion Chief with the Lexington County Fire Service. John is survived by his wife, Frances Sweat Edrington, two daughters, and five grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel with Funeral service at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020. Interment will follow funeral service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Columbia, SC. For full obituary, please visit the funeral home website. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Feb. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details