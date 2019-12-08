Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Gaskins III. View Sign Service Information Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service 914 Meeting St. West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-794-1743 Send Flowers Obituary

John Beryl Gaskins, III LEXINGTON - Mr. John Beryl Gaskins, III passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the age of 66. Born in Richland County on November 27, 1953, to the late Elois McElveen Gaskins and John Beryl Gaskins, II. John lived and grew up in West Columbia until a recent move to Lexington to start a new period in his life. He is survived by his only sibling, a sister, Melinda Gaskins Edens Williams; brother in law, Phillip Williams; and step nephew, Jason Williams. John was called Johnny by his family and neighborhood friends until he started school. He then was known by his given name, John, as his dad John senior was also affectionately known as Johnny. After high school John attended USC. He loved Carolina Football and will always support them, win or lose. John worked in the roofing and renovation field for many years until circumstances dictated otherwise and he retired. He loved restoring antique furniture, like his dad, so that became his hobby working alongside his sister in a small antique business. His creativity in art served him well. John and Melinda made a great team. They restored Johns home in 2013/2014, for taking care of their folks until the end of their lives at 96 and 98. John and Melinda were very close as best friends and as brother and sister. One of their favorite things to do was call a "road trip". Whether it was heading to a destination for antiquing, visiting family and friends, or just simply going to Krispy Kreme for a donut. Either John or Melinda could call "road trip" at anytime. No rules. John had a friend everywhere he went and will be sorely missed. There will be no formal funeral service. A drop in to the family home will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at 917 Osage Ave. West Columbia, SC 29169. God speed, John! We celebrate you and all that you accomplished here! Please sign the online guest book at

