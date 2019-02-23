Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Gaynor. View Sign

John T. "Jack" Gaynor COLUMBIA A Mass of Christian Burial for John T. "Jack" Gaynor, 81, of Columbia, will be held at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, 120 Marydale Lane, Columbia, SC 29210 at 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 25, 2019 with the Reverend Peter Sousa, C.Ss.R. officiating. The family will receive friends in the church narthex from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Jack was born on June 28, 1937 in Staten Island, NY and passed away on February 20, 2019. He was the son of the late John Gainer and Charlotte Nerenberg. Jack proudly served his country in the US Marine Corp and was a devoted member of Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church. Surviving are his loving wife of 62 years, Louise; daughters, Audrey G. All of Columbia, Gerrianne Van Manen (Freddy) of Staten Island, NY and Johnna Gaynor of Columbia; grandchildren, Danielle, Rhiannon, John-John and Shannon; 8 great-grandchildren. On-line condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Feb. 23, 2019

