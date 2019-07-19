Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John George Psomas. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 View Map Service 7:00 PM Trisagion prayers Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC View Map Funeral service 11:30 AM Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Send Flowers Obituary

John George Psomas (1928 2019) COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, John George Psomas, loving husband and cherished father of three daughters, passed away at the age of 90. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. A visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, with Trisagion prayers recited at 7:00 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. John was born on July 30, 1928 in the village of Skalohori on the island of Lesvos, Greece. John was the youngest of eight children and would reminisce of helping his father George Psomas, the cobbler in Skalohori. By the age of 9 years old, he remembers the Germans occupying the island and working the land for them. During this time, he and his cousin Demitri would take food off the German supply trucks while they were still moving! What a strong and courageous child that grew to be the man we know. John joined the Greek Navy at 19 and was a drill sergeant until the age of 23. His oldest sister Ralou sponsored him to come to America to explore better opportunities. John was a talented and successful barber for 10 years and in 1961, he met the love of his life, Niki Heretis Psomas. They married in the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church a year later. John opened the Big Bird Restaurant at the University of South Carolina that became a landmark for thousands of USC Students for over 25 years. John retired for 2 years but had to get back into the business that he loved so much - He ran Fat Boy Restaurant for 25 years where he was so dedicated and kind to his customers, bringing smiles to everyone's' faces. John was an amazing businessman who believed in hard work and honesty and was passionate in all that he did. Above all else, John was so committed because he was entirely devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren and Church. He was a devoted AHEPAN for over 50 years; always serving on the church boards, Greek Festival Committees and even served as AHEPA president. Hard worker that he was, he effortlessly found a way to make time for what he truly valued his family, his church, his friends. John did not take life for granted or these worldly things. He was kefi, the embodiment of joy, passion, enthusiasm, always. Everything he did he did with passion and he saw the beauty in everything, all around him, and this is not to imply vanity. He had a passion for so many things; his yard and rose bushes; he sang like an angel and played the guitar, and was beyond an amazing dancer. His love for his grandchildren, he would always say, "This is what I've lived for. My Grandchildren". He appreciated the beauty in his life, his family, people, and this world. He was and always will be beautiful, inside and out. John is survived by his wife, Niki; his daughters, Paulette (Paul), Athina (John) and Michelle (Perry); his sister, Maria; brother, Stavro; and loving grandchildren. Please sign the online guestbook at

