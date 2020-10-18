John Goodwin Jr.

July 21, 1948 - October 12, 2020

Columbia, South Carolina - Mr. John Goodwin Jr. was born on July 21, 1948 in Columbia, SC to the late John Goodwin and Thelma James Goodwin. He gained his eternal wings on October 12, 2020.

He was educated in the Richland County School System and was a proud graduate of C.A. Johnson High School, class of 1966. He was a member of the Green Hornet Band. Upon graduation from high school, Mr. Goodwin joined the United States Army, serving 3 years in Vietnam. After his service in the military, he attended Midlands Technical College and graduated from the University of South Carolina. Mr. Goodwin was a longtime employee of Policy Management Systems Corporation and was also employed by H&R Block.

A lifelong member of First Calvary Baptist Church, he was a faithful and devoted servant to the church. Mr. Goodwin served in many capacities including: Deacon Board, Usher Board, former Chairman of the Trustee Board, Audio/Visual Ministry and Boy Scouts. His many accolades at church include being selected Man of the Year in 2003 and receiving the Meritorious Service Award in 2010.

Mr. Goodwin was a man of few words but to his close friends he was always dependable and loyal. .

He leaves to cherish his memory, his brother Derrick Goodwin, a devoted friend James Green and a host of family members and friends.





