Lt. Col. John W. Hancock JEFFERSON, NC - Lt. Col. John W. Hancock, USAF Retired, died April 14, 2019, at his home in Jefferson, NC. Born in Hansford, WVA, on December 19, 1946, John was the son of the late Bill and Jean Grandon Hancock. John graduated from Frankfurt (Germany) American High School in 1965. He was a 1969 graduate of Pikeville College (KY) and entered the USAF in October 1969. Upon completion of pilot training, John was a Forward Air Controller in Vietnam. From 1972 -1975, he was a T-37 instructor at Moody AFB (GA) and then earned his Master's Degree at Wright-Patterson AFB (OH). Other assignments included Eglin AFB (FL), Shaw AFB (SC), Bentwaters RAFB (England) and Norvenich, Germany. Upon John's return to Shaw AFB, he was privileged to serve as the Commander of the 682nd ASOC and he was also deployed for Desert Shield/Desert Storm. During John's career, he flew the O-2, T-37, OV-10 and A-10. John's awarded medals and ribbons included: the Distinguished Flying Cross with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, the Meritorious Service Medal with 3 OLC, and the Air Medal with 8 OLC. He retired from the USAF after 23 years, 11 months and 28 days of duty. John is survived by his wife of 49 years, Teresa, his daughter Anne Marie (Justin) Horn, his son Brian (Corrine) and his grandsons Jacob, Ethan, Layton, and Preston. Visitation is Friday, April 19 at Boone Funeral Home, West Jefferson, NC from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 20, at Jefferson UMC, Jefferson NC at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to: Caldwell Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St NW, Lenoir, NC 28645; Jefferson UMC Food Pantry, P. O. Box 236, Jefferson, NC 28640; or www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/MPILF24 . You may give the family your condolence at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com . Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements. Funeral Home Boone Family Funeral Home Inc

2005 Mt Jefferson Rd

West Jefferson , NC 28694

