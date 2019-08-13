John Henry "Johnny" McLeod LEXINGTON - Johnny McLeod age 65, formerly of Olanta, died August 10, 2019, in a Lexington extended care facility after an illness. A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 12 o'clock at Thomas Cemetery in Olanta directed by Floyd Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at Floyd Funeral Home. Born in Florence, SC, he was the son of the late Billie Franklin McLeod and Annie Laurie Baker McLeod. He was a former custodian at Will Lou Gray Opportunity School in Columbia. He is survived by his step mother, Josie Smoak Welch McLeod of Columbia; one brother, Laurie McLeod of Columbia; and one step-brother, John L. Welch Jr. of Columbia
Published in The State on Aug. 13, 2019