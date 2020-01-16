Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Henry Scott. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Graveside service 12:00 PM Fort Jackson National Cemetery 4170 Percival Road Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Henry Scott COLUMBIA - John Henry Scott was a native of Columbia, SC and is remembered by his many friends and family for his quick wit, tough love, and always being the life of the party. He was born on August 11th, 1945 and transitioned to be with our Lord and Savior on January 3rd, 2020. He was the third of four children born to his parents Georgia Rebecca Butler and Zellie Albert Scott, Sr. John Henry received his high school diploma from Booker T. Washington High School in Columbia, SC where he was an active member of the Varsity football team and various other activities. Shortly after graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he supported the defense of this great nation, traveled the world, as well as met and married the love of his life; the former Barbara "Babs" Jean McVea. After the passing of his wife and retiring after 23 years of service, he returned to Columbia, SC to be near friends and family. John Henry is survived by his four children: Ronald Louis Clark, Phyllis Yvette Clark, Monica Diane Dickson, and John Wesley Scott (SunYi). Sisters: Rosa Belle Joyner and Marie Scott; eight grandchildren; Caleia Diane Clark, Kimberly Diane Clark, Nile Lawrence Norris, Jarrett Raymond Norris, Jeremy Richard Dickson, Jasmine Renee Dickson, Mishe' Chanel Scott, Teliya Jean Scott and five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving relatives and caring friends. The graveside service for Mr. Scott will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

