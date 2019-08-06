John Henry Tucker COLUMBIA A memorial service for John Henry Tucker, 93, will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Spears Creek Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. Committal service will be held on Monday, August 12 at 10:00 a.m. in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Quilts of Valor Foundation, PO Box 191, Winterset, IA 50273 Mr. Tucker passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the C.M. Tucker Center Nursing Care Center. Born in Richland County, he was the son of the late John Rivers and Martha Corder Tucker. He served in the United States Air Force and retired from the ministry. He served as a volunteer chaplain with Columbia Police Department. Surviving are his brother, Charles Tucker (Cheryl); 13 nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, David Tucker, William Tucker and Franklin Tucker; and 4 nephews. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Aug. 6, 2019