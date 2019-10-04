Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Heslep Moorman. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM home of Mr. and Mrs. John H. Moorman, Jr. 5016 Wittering Dr. View Map Service 11:00 AM Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Send Flowers Obituary

John Heslep Moorman COLUMBIA - John Heslep Moorman died peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Born in Columbia on May 19, 1928, he was a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Moorman (Blanche Rowlette). Jack grew up in Columbia and attended Dreher High School. He graduated from The Citadel, class of 1950 and was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the US Army. After his service he met his bride to be: Anna Jean Sharpe of Florence SC. Jack worked with Heslep Construction (predecessor to McCrory Sumwalt) and with Bonitz of Columbia and then began an enjoyable 32 year career with Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner and Smith in Columbia where he made lifelong friends with clients and co-workers. He was devoted to his wife Jean and they raised a busy family. His positive and encouraging attitude were hallmarks of his personality. Seeing daughter Ann graduate from Converse and all three sons from the Citadel made him quite proud. At Trinity Cathedral Church, Jack served on the Vestry, as Sr. Warden and many years as a youth Sunday school teacher. Jack was a former member of The Cotillion Club, Palmetto Club and Pine Tree Hunt Club. In 1994, after retirement from Merrill Lynch, Jack and Jean spent many happy years at their mountain house in Saluda, NC. Jack was pre-deceased by his wife Jean, infant son Francis Fitzharris Moorman, grandson Joseph Jones Moorman, and his brother Robert Moorman (Bert). Jack is survived by his children Ann Moorman Price (Bill), John H. Moorman, Jr. (Kirsten), William Talley Moorman (Lucas), Thomas Venable Moorman and daughterin-law Rennie R. Moorman and grandchildren Blanche Price Provence (Hall), Anna Price Anderson (Andrew), Jean Porter Price, John H. Moorman, III, Caroline Simons Moorman, W. Talley Moorman, Jr., Suzanne Lucas Moorman, Duncan McIntyre Moorman, Grace Caroline Moorman, Thomas John Moorman. Jack has three great-grandchildren, and is also survived by his cousin William A. Kirkland (Stephanie), nephew Robert W. Moorman Jr., niece Bowe Moorman Pritchard, and extended family Tommy and Katy Rogers. Jack lived the past several years at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community where he was an active part of the community. Services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00am at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends at the home of Mr. and Mrs. John H. Moorman, Jr. 5016 Wittering Dr. on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4:00 7:00 pm. If so inclined, memorials may be made to Trinity Cathedral Foundation 1100 Sumter St. Columbia SC 29201, Still Hopes Residents Assistance Fund -One Still Hopes Dr. W. Columbia SC 29169, or The Citadel Foundation 171 Moultrie St. Charleston SC 29409. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

