John A. Hixon, Sr. BLYTHEWOOD John A. Hixon, Sr., 60, of Blythewood, went to his heavenly home on June 18, 2020. John was born on February 7, 1960, in Columbia, SC. He was a son of Margaret B. Hixon and the late Clyde T. Hixon, Sr. John was a 1978 graduate of Spring Valley High School, a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church, and the retired director of Richland County Department of Support Services. Johnny ("Cotton") enjoyed the outdoors, classic rock, and fast cars. He loved to camp, hunt, and fish with his family, coaxing them down to the marsh to catch fresh blue crab as early as 6 a.m. He was an avid Clemson football fan and proud Clemson dad, rarely missing a game even on the go. He salted everything from watermelon to pizza and never met an oyster he couldn't crack. Needless to say, he loved taking action. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of nearly 36 years, Karen Broach Hixon; son, J. Adam Hixon, Jr., of Blythewood; daughters, Kristen J. Hixon of Charleston, SC, and Karleigh D. Hixon, of the home; his brother, C. Thomas Hixon, Jr. (Gale), of Blythewood; sisters, Debby Scott (Wilson) and Ginger Morris, of Blythewood; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and his fur babies, Chancy, Heidi, Rocky and Daisy. John was preceded in death by his father; sister, Margaret Stafford; and niece, Christina Stabler. The funeral service for Mr. Hixon will be held at 11 o'clock, Tuesday, June 23rd, at Cedar Creek Baptist Church, 1920 Cedar Creek Rd., Blythewood, SC, with Rev. Dr. James W. Thompson III officiating. A visitation will precede the service at the church beginning at 10 o'clock. Burial will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, 3870 Johnson Rd., Jefferson, SC, at 3 o'clock. Those who are unable to attend the service may view the livestream on his tribute page at ShivesFuneralHome.com. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that contributions be made to the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition in John's memory, 9935-D Rea Road #212, Charlotte, NC 28277. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Jun. 22, 2020.