John Calvin Houser WILMINGTON, NC - John Calvin Houser of Wilmington, NC, was born in Grover, NC, on March 4, 1933. He died on February 9, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. He graduated from Grover High School in 1952, joined the US Navy, and served on the Coral Sea for three years. He later attended and graduated from the University of South Carolina and remained the ultimate Gamecock fan. It was there he met his wife, Connie Lofgren, whom he married in 1959. They were married 59 years. He majored in business, worked at the Russell House and bookstore, was a PKA and a USC senior class officer, and embraced the entire college experience. After college, he began his career in banking, starting at Wachovia and becoming the President of Carolina State Bank in Gastonia, NC, a true hometown bank which later merged with Southern National Bank. He was a graduate of the LSU School of Banking, served on the North Carolina Banking Commission, and later retired from BB&T. He served on the USC Foundation Board, on the USC Development Foundation and Board of Visitors, and as president of the USC Alumni Association. He was on the Salvation Army Advisory Board for over 33 years and was a member of the Gaston Country Club, the Chamber of Commerce, the Heart Society, the Gastonia Sportsmen's Club, the United Way, and many other civic and professional organizations. He enjoyed making new friends in Wilmington at the Senior Men's Club.
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Published in The State on Feb. 13, 2019