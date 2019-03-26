Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Hubich. View Sign

John Hubich LITTLE MOUNTAIN Funeral service for John Hubich, 92, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Chapin United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo. Mr. Hubich passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Born January 19, 1927, in Manor, PA, he was the only son of the late Samuel and Eva Hubich. He was the husband of 69 years to Verna Haines Hubich. Mr. Hubich proudly served in the US Naval Air Force during WWII in Pensacola, FL and Philadelphia, PA. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge as well as the American Legion. John began his career with Westinghouse in Pittsburgh before relocating to Columbia to open the nuclear fuel division plant. He was the last surviving original plant staff member from 1968. During his career, he received numerous recognitions including the 1985 President's Quality Achievement Award and Westinghouse Special Humanitarian Award of 1990. John was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and a together with his wife, they were Half Scholarship Donors and Life Members of the Gamecock Club. He was most passionate about Carolina Football and following his retirement, he and Verna traveled to support the Gamecocks nationwide. They were also the 1998-1999 Lexington County Gamecock Club Fans of the year. An avid and successful gardener, John loved sharing his harvest with his friends and neighbors. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, boating, and spending time on the lake. His most cherished treasures were his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife Verna, he is survived his son, John S. Hubich (Judy); daughter, Kerri Hubich MacIntyre (Keith); grandchildren, Mark Sparrow (Angie), Jennifer Sparrow Byrnes (Jim), Mandy Hubich, Lindsey MacIntyre Lamb (Zack) Lauren MacIntyre Kassen (A.J.) and Lisa MacIntyre. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Chase and Mason Byrnes, Cora and Hoyt Sparrow and Lilah Lamb. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce E. Hubich. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Epworth's Children's Home, PO Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250 or Chapin UMC Missionary Fund, 415 Lexington Avenue, Chapin, SC 29036. Please share memories at

