John William Huggins COLUMBIA - John William Huggins was born November 3, 1962 in Columbia SC to George E. Huggins Sr. and Farris K. Huggins, and died November 15, 2019 in Fairfield County, SC. He graduated from Spring Valley High School and Midlands Technical College in Columbia SC. He served in the US Navy in Norfolk VA and Charleston SC. He was a respiratory therapist for 30+ years, working in Atlanta GA and then in the Neonatal Intensive Care and Pediatric units at Palmetto Richland Hospital (now Prisma Health) in Columbia SC for 21 years, where he touched the lives of so many children and their families. In recent years he worked in home respiratory care with Achieve Medical Equipment and then Lincare. John was predeceased by his parents, and is survived by his three children, who were the joys of his life: Kira Wootson of Dallas TX, Collin Engom of Columbia SC, and Zachary Huggins of Dekalb IL. He is also survived by his siblings: George Huggins Jr. (Deborah, Jeremy and Allison) of Mt. Pleasant SC, Heidi Huggins (Thom Orton) of Columbia SC, Rodney Huggins (Gage and Zoey) of Edisto Island SC, Chris Huggins of Columbia SC, and Tracy Jones (Eddie, Farris and Ellen) of Columbia SC, as well as his girlfriend, Cheryl Felton, and his best friend, Cayce Hendrix, both of Columbia SC. John loved all animals (Molly the mutt dog, Obama the cat, Blaise the Chihuahua, and the three new kitties he took in recently) and he loved being outdoors, especially fishing in the river with his friends, shrimping in the tidal creeks with his brothers, riding his bike and making everyone's yard look great. Mostly he loved people. His intellect, empathy, dashing good looks and charm won everyone over. He is greatly missed, but will live forever in our hearts and in the many memories and stories of him we share with each other. Gifts in memory of John may be made at

