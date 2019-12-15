John Ingram

Guest Book
  • "This is the time to remember the good times."
    - Oneil Gilliam
  • "I'm very sorry to hear that Mr. Ingram has passed. I know..."
    - David Allison
  • "With heart felt compassion. The team at spring valley..."
    - Kevin
Service Information
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-754-6290
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Boyce Chapel of First Baptist Church
1306 Hampton Street
Columbia, SC
Obituary
John Martin Ingram COLUMBIA - John Martin Ingram, 74, of Columbia, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Brazell Ingram; sons, Jonathan Ingram (Ashley), and Benjamin Ingram (Emilie); five grandchildren; a brother, Stan Ingram (Becky), as well as nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a daughter of the heart, Dona Ayers. The funeral service for Mr. Ingram will be held at 11 o'clock, Tuesday, December 17th, in Boyce Chapel of First Baptist Church, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia. The Rev. Richard Humphries will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Jackson Creek Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Dec. 15, 2019
