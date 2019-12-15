John Martin Ingram COLUMBIA - John Martin Ingram, 74, of Columbia, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Brazell Ingram; sons, Jonathan Ingram (Ashley), and Benjamin Ingram (Emilie); five grandchildren; a brother, Stan Ingram (Becky), as well as nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a daughter of the heart, Dona Ayers. The funeral service for Mr. Ingram will be held at 11 o'clock, Tuesday, December 17th, in Boyce Chapel of First Baptist Church, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia. The Rev. Richard Humphries will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Jackson Creek Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Dec. 15, 2019