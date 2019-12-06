John Ivory Smith, Sr. COLUMBIA - John Ivory Smith, Sr. was born to the late Mansfield and Annie Mae Mitchell Smith on November 25, 1934 in Cocoa Beach, Florida. He answered the call of his Master on November 27, 2019. John was a graduate of Monroe High School, Cocoa Beach, Florida. He played baseball all over Daytona Beach. In 1955, he played for Daytona Beach Islanders, he struck out 320 batters in 253 innings. Later because a teammate was too old, John became a professional ball player in 1958. He was sent in as a relief pitcher and proceeded to strike out six successive batters. The scout signed him with the Cincinnati Organization (Red Sox's). Smith a 23-year-old right hander owned one of the best fast ball pitches in the minors. John was united in Holy Matrimony with Joan Harmon on October 9, 1969. Those left to forever cherish John's precious memories and special times are his loving sons, Ronald, John (Kimerly) Smith; stepson, Samuel; three daughters, Elaine, Jean, and Becky; a niece reared in the home as his other daughter, JoAnn Simmons; two loving sisters, Ruth and Millie; 15 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law, Nellie Harmon; and a host of special nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends. The homegoing service for John Ivory Smith, Sr. will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, 1:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 6, 2019