John J. Bouknight
1927 - 2020
John J. Bouknight
January 6, 1927 - November 13, 2020
Chapin, South Carolina - A viewing for John J. Bouknight, 93, will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery with burial to follow. Memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home in Columbia. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is in charge.
Mr. Bouknight died Friday, November 13, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late James Roland Bouknight and Corrie Ella Rister. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 49 years, Janie Pauline Brown Bouknight.
Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, John J. Bouknight III and Judy Bouknight of Columbia; grandchildren, Julie A.B. Spires and her husband, Chris Spires of Lexington, SC, along with their boys, Alex Eagans and Preston Eagans and his wife, Harley with their three children, Brynlee, Azlen (Izzard), and Kash; Daniel Bouknight and his wife, Barbara Bouknight of Chapin, SC and their daughter, Anna; granddaughters by love, Tiffany Holland and her husband, Scottie Holland and their children, Hunter, Patrick and Abby and Nikki Gray and her daughter, Winter; sister-in-law, Priscilla Brown of Chadbourn, NC.
Our Papa was a proud Disabled Army Veteran, served in the occupation of Germany during WWII. He worked at the Olympia Plant as a chemist. He loved to paint, fish, and garden. His favorite thing was to spend time with his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and giving heart. He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church.
Thank you to Rapha Residential Care and Hospice Nurse, Julie Price and CNA, Canaria Norris for the care they have given him over the past two years.
Published in The State on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Chapin Chapel
NOV
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
