John Jackson COLUMBIA, SC - John Jackson, 82, was called home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at JP Holley Funeral Home Chapel, Garners Ferry Road. John Jackson is survived by his daughters, Rosa Goodwin, Annie Brooks, Mary Jackson, Yolonda Phillips, Schnetta Jackson; brothers, Sam Jackson, James Jackson, Freddie Jackson; sisters, Thomasena Davis, Patricia Morris, 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Aug. 16, 2020.