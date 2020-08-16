1/1
John Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Jackson COLUMBIA, SC - John Jackson, 82, was called home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at JP Holley Funeral Home Chapel, Garners Ferry Road. John Jackson is survived by his daughters, Rosa Goodwin, Annie Brooks, Mary Jackson, Yolonda Phillips, Schnetta Jackson; brothers, Sam Jackson, James Jackson, Freddie Jackson; sisters, Thomasena Davis, Patricia Morris, 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and other loving relatives and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.P. Holley Funeral Home
8132 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC 29209
803-695-1666
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved