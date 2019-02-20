John Jones Jr.

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Jones Jr..

John Gilford Jones Jr. COLUMBIA - Funeral services for SFC (Retired) John Gilford Jones, Jr. will be held today at 11:30 a.m. (viewing 10:00 a.m.) at the Daniel Circle Chapel, Ft. Jackson, SC, with entombment to follow in the Memorial Gardens of Columbia. Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel is in charge.
Funeral Home
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The State on Feb. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.