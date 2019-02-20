John Gilford Jones Jr. COLUMBIA - Funeral services for SFC (Retired) John Gilford Jones, Jr. will be held today at 11:30 a.m. (viewing 10:00 a.m.) at the Daniel Circle Chapel, Ft. Jackson, SC, with entombment to follow in the Memorial Gardens of Columbia. Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel is in charge.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Jones Jr..
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Published in The State on Feb. 20, 2019