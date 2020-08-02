John Keys Knox COLUMBIA - John Keys Knox lost his battle with cancer on July 29, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. Born on October 10, 1952, John grew up in Florence, SC and was the son of the late Elliott Herman Knox and Mary Jo Keys Knox. He graduated from McClendon High School in Florence where he played high school tennis. He received his Bachelor of Science and Masters in Business Administration from his beloved University of South Carolina. He spent most of his career at the VC Summer Nuclear Station where he retired after 30 plus years of service. As the ultimate outdoorsman who liked to hunt, fish, snow ski and play tennis, he was happiest duck hunting with his brother- in- law, Danny Shelley, on the Little Pee Dee River. A host of hunting dogs are waiting for John in Heaven, because as you know, All Dogs go to Heaven. He was a lifelong Gamecock and with his wife, Candace, attended football, basketball and baseball games enjoying the wins as well as the losses. All Saturdays in the fall were centered around football, family and friends. John is survived by his wife of 23 years, Candace Drew Knox, his chocolate lab, Lane, and his rescued cat, Boo. Also surviving are his brother, Elliott Knox of Florence, and sister, Lynn Denny (Reggie) of Dalton, GA. He has several nieces and nephews who he has helped spoil over the years. A celebration of life will take place at some time in the future. The family would like to thank his Prisma Health Hospice team and Nettie Canady for the loving care they provided during his illness. In lieu of flowers the family requests all memorials be made to Downtown Church, 2030 Gregg Street, Columbia, SC 29201 or Prisma Health Hospice - Midlands, 1400 Pickens Street, Columbia, SC 29201 An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
(Marion, SC)