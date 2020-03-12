John Kornegay CAMDEN - A graveside service to celebrate the life of John Dunbar Kornegay, affectionately known as "Big John", age 85, will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Quaker Cemetery. The Rev. Pickett Wall will officiate. Memorials may be sent to the . Mr. Kornegay died on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late Caleb Grainger and Saluda Dunbar Kornegay. Big John served in the US Army and was a past president of Kornegay Funeral Home. In 1986, he moved to Edisto Island and became a residential contractor. Mr. Kornegay is survived by his wife, Aimee Reese Kornegay; children, Aimee "Petey" Kornegay and Brian Nelson of Boykin, SC, Virginia "V.V." Van Metre Kornegay of Camden, and John Dunbar Kornegay, Jr. of Camden; grandchildren, Aimee Kornegay Davy (Bill), John Anderson Thompson, III (Mary Katherine), James Kornegay Thompson (Addie), John Dunbar Kornegay, III, and Mary Reese "Reesie" Kornegay Maracich (Eddie); and great grandchildren, Anderson, Mary Addis and Pierce Thompson, Louise Thompson, and Masey Maracich. Big John was predeceased by his brothers, C. Grainger Kornegay, Jr. and George V. Kornegay. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Kornegay family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 12, 2020