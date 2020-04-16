Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John L. Bouknight. View Sign Service Information Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium 256 Main Street Batesburg-Leesville , SC 29070 (803)-532-4411 Send Flowers Obituary

John L. Bouknight PROSPERITY - Graveside services for John Leon Bouknight, 72, will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Sunday in Ridge Crest Memorial Park with the Rev. Bruce Sayre officiating. The family will be practicing social distancing at the service and asks that attendees do the same. If you attend, please feel comfortable wearing a mask. Also, the family will certainly understand and honor your decision whether to be present at the service or to stay at home due to the present health crisis. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Active Pallbearers will be, Tripp, Ty and Rob Bouknight, Will Berry, Andy Bedenbaugh, Nick Rikard, Brian Pierce, Brett Price and Mason Sanders. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Leesville United Methodist Church 510 East Columbia Avenue, Leesville, SC 29070 or to the 190 Knox Abbott Drive # 301 Cayce, SC 29033. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel, is assisting the family. Mr. Bouknight died Tuesday April 14, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC, he was a son of the late Leonelle Hite and J. Heyward Bouknight, Sr. John was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Edna Worrel. He was a member of Leesville UMC, a former City of Columbia Fireman, Frito Lay Salesman, and was a retiree of Richland School District I Food Service. John proudly served in the US Coast Guard during the Vietnam War. Survivors include brothers, J. Heyward Bouknight, Jr. (Bobbie), Ed Bouknight (Phylis), sister, Beth B. Berry (Billy), nieces and nephews, Amy, Ty, Ellen, Betsy, Tripp, Mary Clare, Rob, Leah, Will. John leaves behind his dear sweet friend, Pamela Hawfield and special friends, Dianne Sherra, Holly Jeffries, David Lewis, John Williams, and Ron Kirkland. John was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He never met a stranger and was always so thankful for any kindness shown him. John was a very happy person and he loved his many friends and family dearly. Online register at

