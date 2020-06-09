John L. "Pete" Lorick BATESBURG - Graveside services for John Lester "Pete" Lorick, 93, will be conducted 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at Ridge Crest Memorial Park with the Rev. Rodney Gunter officiating. Memorials may be made to Clydes Chapel Southern Methodist Church, 2001 Spann Rd., Batesburg SC 29006. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Lorick passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born in Batesburg, he was a son of the late John Henry and Winnie Shealy Lorick. He was a member of Clydes Chapel Southern Methodist Church and was a Navy Veteran of WWII. Mr. Lorick was a longtime book keeper at car dealerships in Batesburg-Leesville and Saluda. Surviving are his wife, Yevonne McCarty Lorick; daughters, Nelva Lorick and Wanda (Richard) Brown; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, J. Myron Lorick, Sr., brothers, Furman and Byron Lorick; sisters, Derrell Storey, Grace Cockrell, Shadie Wooley, and Cathleen Are; 2 grandchildren. Online register at Barr-Price.com 803-532-4411
Published in The State on Jun. 9, 2020.