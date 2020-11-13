John Larry Bodie, Sr.November 11, 2020Cayce, South Carolina - John Larry Bodie, Sr., age 77, of Cayce, SC died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 after a long illness. He was the son of the late Harold Bodie and Annie Mae Bodie Peake.Larry attended Brookland-Cayce High School and Midlands Technical College. He was retired from Carolina Water Service after 42 years of service. Larry loved playing checkers and was a former stock-car driver, race truck builder and co-owner.He is survived by his daughter, Dusty (Jeff) Busher of Pelion, SC; a son, John Larry "Bozie" Bodie, Jr. of Cayce and a sister, Betty (Jake) Knotts of West Columbia. He also had a nephew, Donnie Jones of Wrightsville, NC and two nieces, Nikki Roberts and Tara Grigsby. Larry also had a special friend and companion, Gloria Stratakos. He is preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Sasser.The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff of Prisma Richland and his many friends.Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the funeral home.