John Lever
John "Curtis" Lever BLYTHEWOOD - A service to celebrate the life of John "Curtis" Lever, 65, of Blythewood will be held at 11:00 am Saturday August 29, 2020 in the chapel of Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Elmwood Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Beulah United Methodist Church or the Blythewood Lions Club. Curtis passed away Tuesday August 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Columbia and was the son of the late William John Lever, Sr. and Elizabeth S. Lever. Curtis was a veteran of the US Marine Corps and retired after 21 years of service from the SC Air National Guard. He enjoyed ham radio, photography and giving everyone a hard time. Curtis is survived by his loving wife, Libby Long Lever; children, John (Stephanie) Lever, Jr. and Barbra (Ron) Schulke; grandchildren, Savanna Lever, Megan and Heather Schulke; siblings, Gerald (Diane) Robinette, Tim Smith-Rolfe, Debby (Benni) Langelage, Daisy Mixon, Becky (Herman) Fields, Howard Lever; many nieces and nephews; cousins, Brenda Byrd, Betsy Lohry and John Brinkley; special family, Jack and Minnie Campbell, Lavada, Bobby, Erin and Lexi Barnhill, Jack Campbell Jr and Priscilla; special friends, Steve and Sandy Liscusky, Rosetta and Mike McPhee, Tammy Conover and Brian Patterson, John and Marylou Tedder, Curtis White, Cameron and Sherry Bradham, and the men and women of McEntire Joint National Guard Base. Please sign the online guestbook and view the service at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com

Published in The State on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service
914 Meeting St.
West Columbia, SC 29169
803-794-1743
